 Relax with Hyderabad’s new acupressure walkways

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to inaugurate three Panchatatva walk tracks at Indira Park, Krishna Kant Park, and Kakatiya Nagar Park.

As per the recommendations of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, several other parks which are being constructed in each zone will be completed in the next few days, authorities stated.

The acupressure-based walkway is based on the five elements of nature, the Panchatatva - Prithvi (Earth), Jal (Water), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire) and Aakash (Sky). It is a circular path developed using eight components -- 20 mm stones, 10 mm stones, 6 mm chips, river stones, rough sand, tree bark, black soil (tank silt) and water.

It was designed with an inner circle of radius 5 metres, and a walking track around the circle with a width 1.5 metres.

The walking track is divided into nine segments, and a variety of herbal plants corresponding to Navagrahas have been planted around it.

Plants related to the zodiac signs and nakshatras were also planted. A water cascade has also been constructed to create a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

It is believed that walking on the track can help people relax and improve blood circulation in the body, and is especially helpful to senior citizens and people who suffer from knee/joint pains.