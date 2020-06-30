57-year-old man found dead inside his car in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A retired BSNL employee, Challati Shanmukha Chary of Nalgonda, was found dead in his car at an isolated area near Choutuppal.

The car was locked and there were signs of fire inside the parked vehicle and the body’s head appeared burnt.

Chary (57) retired from BSNL at Nalgonda in January 2020. A probe is on to find if it was a homicide or suicide.

On Sunday morning, Chary set out from Nalgonda without informing his family members. Patrol teams discovered his body when they noticed his vehicle near the temple.