Rains lash Hyderabad, thundershowers to continue for three more days

HYDERABAD: Thundershowers were recorded across various parts of Greater Hyderabad and its surrounding areas on Monday, with Balapur recording the highest rainfall in the city at 51.8 mm. However, most parts of the city recorded light rainfall.

Most districts in northern Telangana and parts of erstwhile Khammam district also recorded light to moderate rainfall.

Mulkalapally of Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall in the State with 116 mm.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places across the State within the next three days.

According to the IMD, since the arrival of the monsoon in the State on June 11, it has received over 164 mm of rainfall, which is 29 per cent higher than normal.

IMD report on heatwave

The IMD also released a report on heatwaves this year, according to which during the pre-monsoon period between March and mid-May, the temperature pattern was so unique that even normal heat prone areas of India hardly recorded higher than normal temperatures.

The extreme temperatures recorded between May 22 and May 28 due to the cyclonic storm Amphan was the only heat wave spell in the summer of 2020.