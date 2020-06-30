Telangana government registration services restored in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a brief interruption of registration services in the state due to shifting of servers, the Registration and Stamps Department have restored the servers by Tuesday morning. The authorities have shifted the services from the old secretariat building following the nod from the High Court to demolish the buildings.

Speaking to Express, T Chiranjeevulu, Commissioner of Stamps and Registrations department said, “The services have been restored and there will not be any interruption.”

The servers have been shifted to new BRKR building, the new interim secretariat complex where it was estimated that it would take at least three days to restore the servers.

The main server of the department is located in Gachobowli and maintained by Telangana State Center, Nationals Informatics Centre, Gachibowli. However, it is likely that technical glitches will occur as the servers are not available fully.