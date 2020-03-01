12-year-old boy jumps to death after father takes away tab in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy, N Bala Venkata Satya Prasad, jumped to his death from the top of a building when his father took the tab with which he was playing, at Miyapur on Saturday. The boy, N Bala Venkata Satya Prasad, was upset when his father N Srinivas took his tab away and gave it to his older son N Nanda Kishore (14).

Satya Prasad

Srinivas works for a construction firm. The family lives in the penthouse of a G+5 building.

On Saturday afternoon, Satya Prasad was using a tab, due to which his elder brother picked up a quarrel with him, asking for the tab. As Satya Prasad had been using it for a long time, Srinivas took it from him and gave it to Nanda Kishore. This made the boy angry. He demanded that his father stay back at home and not go to work.

But Srinivas went to the office as usual. As soon as he left, Satya Prasad ran out of the house, climbed the roof using the ladder. He jumped from the top and landed on the road behind the apartment. He sustained multiple injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital, said Miyapur police officials. Satya Prasad’s parents told the police that he was a short-tempered child who always threatened to harm himself if not given what he asked for. Miyapur police have registered a case and begun investigation.