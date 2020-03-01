After Moazzam Jahi market, KTR wants more restoration drives

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister and IT KT Rama Rao has urged Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar to launch restoration drives akin to one the taken up to restore the Moazzam Jahi market. In a tweet, the Minister said, “Good going with MJ Market renovation. Need more/special focus on all such heritage structures and monuments in the city. Please launch a special drive with similar zeal.”

His reaction comes after Arvind Kumar shared photos of the Moazzam Jahi market on social media.

In January this year, a decades-old structure in the centre of Moazzam Jahi market was demolished by the GHMC as it was built by encroaching the land in 1990.

Work in progress

The restoration of Moazzam Jahi market, constructed in 1935 and named after Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur’s second son Moazzam Jah, has been on for quite some time. On Saturday, Andrew Fleming, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to AP and TS, also wished to see the final version of the heritage structure. He tweeted saying, “Look forward to seeing the final version... I commend the approach to this project. No half measures, complex challenges were all dealt with professionally. What next?”