Home Cities Hyderabad

After Moazzam Jahi market, KTR wants more restoration drives

His reaction comes after Arvind Kumar shared photos of the Moazzam Jahi market on social media. 

Published: 01st March 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister and IT KT Rama Rao has urged Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar to launch restoration drives akin to one the taken up to restore the Moazzam Jahi market. In a tweet, the Minister said, “Good going with MJ Market renovation. Need more/special focus on all such heritage structures and monuments in the city. Please launch a special drive with similar zeal.” 

His reaction comes after Arvind Kumar shared photos of the Moazzam Jahi market on social media. 
In January this year, a decades-old structure in the centre of Moazzam Jahi market was demolished by the GHMC as it was built by encroaching the land in 1990.

Work in progress
The restoration of Moazzam Jahi market, constructed in 1935 and named after Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur’s second son Moazzam Jah, has been on for quite some time. On Saturday, Andrew Fleming, UK’s Deputy High Commissioner to AP and TS, also wished to see the final version of the heritage structure. He tweeted saying, “Look forward to seeing the final version... I commend the approach to this project. No half measures, complex challenges were all dealt with professionally. What next?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Arvind Kumar Hyderabad market Moazzam Jahi market
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp