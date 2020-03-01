Australian cockatiel stolen from home in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Australian cockatiel was stolen from its owner’s residence on Friday night in Yellareddyguda of SR Nagar police limits. The theft was recorded by the CCTV installed at the house owner’s residence.

SR Nagar Inspector S Murali Krishna said that Ramalingeswar Rao, a resident of Yellareddyguda, approached the police on Saturday and lodged a complaint stating that he purchased the bird for Rs 2,000 a few months ago and that his children were attached to the bird.

“The bird was kept in an open box at his residence. On Friday night when the family members were sleeping, an unknown person gained entry into his residence and stole the bird. This was recorded on the residence’s CCTV,” the Inspector said.