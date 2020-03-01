FIR against former MANUU V-C, three others

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raidurgam police have filed an FIR against former Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz and three other officials of the university under the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, on Friday. The complaint was filed by Dr Bonthu Kotaiah, an Assistant Professor at the university’s Computer Science and Information Technology Department.

Dr Kotaiah, who is also an office-bearer in the MANUU Teachers’ Association, alleged in his complaint that he was subjected to casteist slurs and even suspended by the four university officials for raising his voice against arbitrary actions by the varsity. The FIR has also been registered against MANUU Registrar SM Rahmatullah, Deputy Registrar Md Hashim Ali and Associate Professor MA Sikandar.

When contacted, Dr Kotaiah said, “False plagiarism charges were made against me over a research paper that has not yet been published. They suspended me on February 20 and instructed the security personnel to prevent me from entering the campus. I approached the police after the security personnel stopped me from entering the university”.