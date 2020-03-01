Hyderabad police’s flag march draws flak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and other activists took objection to Hyderabad City Police’s flag march demonstrations near Charminar, asking whether they were being organised in other parts of the city too.

Responding to a tweet posted by the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad City Police, Owaisi said, “Why only at CHARMINAR, why not in front of Secunderabad Railway Station or at Hi Tec City maybe in front of a US Software company? [sic]”

The tweet had a picture of RAF personnel taking out a flag march in front of Charminar. Independent security researcher Srinivas Kodali also criticised the demonstrations and said, “Flag marches are done as a show of force threatening people not to indulge in breaking the law in disturbed areas when there are acts of violence. Why is Hyderabad police showing force when the locality has no major reports of arson or riots?”