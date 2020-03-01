Man booked for protesting against Hyderabad college after finding nephew's suicide note alleging harassment by principal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case was registered on Saturday against a man, Rajesh Prasad, for creating nuisance at a junior college located near KPHB, following the discovery of a suicide note from his nephew in which he alleged humiliation by the principal of the junior college for non-payment of complete fees.

A 17-year-old intermediate first-year student decided to end his life on Friday midnight and wrote down a suicide note but later decided not to go ahead with the drastic step. However, he forgot to destroy the suicide note which was later found by his uncle, Rajesh.

In his suicide note, the student alleged he faced mental harassment by the college principal four days before the intermediate public exam. The principal allegedly shamed the student for not paying college fee in front of his classmates.

On Saturday, Rajesh discovered the suicide note in his nephew's pocket following which Rajesh went to the junior college to enquire. "But the college principal without saying a word handed over the TC of my nephew," said Rajesh.

KPHB police registered a case based on a complaint from the junior college against Rajesh, who according to the college management created nuisance at the junior college on Saturday.

"Rajesh along with few other students tried to create nuisance at the college. According to the principal's complaint, the intermediate student was indisciplined. Even after several counselling sessions, there was no improvement," said Sub Inspector from KBHP Police Station, B Sakram.

Rajesh said, "A permission for the delay in fee was asked beforehand. The principal even agreed to it. But, right before exams, she started demanding the money in impolite ways. When I contacted KPHB police, they refused to file a complaint, citing it as a 'trivial issue'."