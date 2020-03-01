School van runs over two-year-old in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-year-old playing outside his house was run over by a speeding school van at Ghatkesar on the city outskirts on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, Amgoth Mahesh, was playing outside his house. Mahesh’s brother Manoj Kumar, who studies at Shantiniketan School in Ismailkhanguda, had just alighted from the same school van and was returning home.

The van driver Syed Sadiq Ali did not notice the child and ran over the child, killing him on the spot. Ghatkesar police registered a case against the driver and started an investigation.