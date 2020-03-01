Startups should forge valuable partnerships: Venkata Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investors, startups and ecosystem players should not work in silos, but instead put in efforts to forge valuable partnerships, said V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Saturday.



Speaking at Startup Connect-2020 being organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Ramana said the two prominent challenges facing the startup ecosystem in India were the lower presence of women entrepreneurs and a traditional educational curriculum.

Jeevan Sonparote, CGM SEBI, Mumbai, said the SEBI was open to stakeholder feedback on ways to facilitate the startup ecosystem. He highlighted the steps taken to ease investment in startups.