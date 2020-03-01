Water Board takes on sewage operation in outskirts of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the sewerage system in the peripheral circles of the GHMC is now the responsibility of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). There are 66 wards in the outlying areas of GHMC. The system change comes into effect from Sunday. It is the Water Board which already maintains sewage operations in the core city area which consists of 84 wards.

Citizens living in peripheral areas can dial 155313 for any sewage-related complaints. For a smooth transition, HMWS&SB managing director, M Dana Kishore, held a review meeting with board officials on Saturday. He said 584 workers, 66 mini air-tech machines and 28 air-tech sewer machines would be utilised for monitoring the sewage system. Required material and equipment will be provided to workers such as gumboots, hand gloves, safety belts, safety gas masks, and others.