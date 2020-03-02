EFL University goes for testee-friendly reforms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has initiated testee-friendly reforms for conducting the online entrance examinations this year, said Vice-Chancellor E Suresh Kumar here on Sunday.

He said this has been made possible through centralising the test paper-setting to ensure uniformity across the entrance test papers to be used at various levels.

The number of test cities has gone up from 8 in 2016-2017 to 23 in 2020, while the number of test centres has gone up from 15 in 2016-2017 to 30 in 2020.

The Vice-Chancellor said there has been a sizeable leap of around 265 per cent in the number of applicants to the university since 2016-17, for admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, teacher education courses and doctoral programmes.

From 5,739 applicants in 2016- 2017 academic year, the number has increased to 15,168 applicants for the academic year 2020-2021. The online entrance examinations were conducted on February 29 and March 1 for admission into 34 courses and programmes in postgraduation, doctoral programmes and teacher training courses. The total number of applications received by the university were 15,168.

The online entrance exam for admission into undergraduate courses is scheduled to be conducted on April 12. A total of 3,345 candidates have applied for it.