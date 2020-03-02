'Kaiku, howle, hao' to figure on Hyderabad metro walls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To familiarise the newcomers to Hyderabad with the local Hyderabadi lingo, culture and ethos, and to enliven the open spaces at Metro stations, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has planned to create “Pucca Hyderabadi” walls at all the Metro stations.

Typical Hyderabadi words like kaiku, nakko, hao, howle, aisaich, khairiyat, pori and pareshan would be written on these walls with their meanings and context. Similar walls would be created depicting the local culture and traditions along with places to visit, Hyderabadi icons and famous personalities among others.

The HMRL managing director, NVS Reddy, has sought suggestions and inputs from the public on the matter and they can be sent to CPRO, HMRL at cprohmrl@gmail.com.

Within hours of tweeting about the initiative, netizens started tweeting to Reddy with suggestions of both local Telugu and Deccani linguistic and cultural anecdotes.