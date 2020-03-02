Three hurt in LPG cylinder blast in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons sustained injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded at Saroornagar late on Saturday night. The injured persons were shifted to Osmania hospital and are said to be recovering. According to police, the incident occurred at Kodandaramnagar in Saroornagar.

There were seven members in the house at the time of the incident. On Saturday night, one of them noticed a pungent odour of gas leak and rushed to check. In the process, one of them switched off a light leading to an explosion. Neelamma and her brother received injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, four members of a family suffered burns after a domestic gas cylinder exploded at Venkatagirinagar in Malakpet Saturday night. The four injured persons, identified as Laxmaiah, his wife Yadamma and children Mukesh and Tejaswini, were shifted to Osmania Hospital.