Home Cities Hyderabad

TISS students take up Twitter storm urging government to hold those responsible for Delhi riots

It further instructed the students about the Twitter handles to tag, the hashtags to use and so on.

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tweet, Twitter

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, organised a social media drive to amp up and trend tweets related to Delhi riots urging political leaders to take action against those who were responsible.

An image titled ‘Twitter Storm” was widely shared on the social media platform. It said, “At 6 pm today, the student community of TISS, Hyderabad is planning to launch a Twitter storm. This is against the pogrom and communal violence in Delhi and the students are requested to use their Twitter handles and post tweets to participate in the campaign”.

It further instructed the students about the Twitter handles to tag, the hashtags to use and so on.

Amir Ullah Khan, professor at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, CRHRDI, ISB, NALSAR and TISS shared one such picture and said,“It’s when our students start taking up these issues that we feel comforted. The idea of India will survive, despite the dark clouds now. The idea of India is a nuanced one. Not that of barbaric and homogenous entity that seeks to deny social justice and inclusive growth. All power to you and your struggle against violence and state terror”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Institute of Social Sciences TISS Delhi riots
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp