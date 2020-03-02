TISS students take up Twitter storm urging government to hold those responsible for Delhi riots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, organised a social media drive to amp up and trend tweets related to Delhi riots urging political leaders to take action against those who were responsible.

An image titled ‘Twitter Storm” was widely shared on the social media platform. It said, “At 6 pm today, the student community of TISS, Hyderabad is planning to launch a Twitter storm. This is against the pogrom and communal violence in Delhi and the students are requested to use their Twitter handles and post tweets to participate in the campaign”.

It further instructed the students about the Twitter handles to tag, the hashtags to use and so on.

Amir Ullah Khan, professor at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, CRHRDI, ISB, NALSAR and TISS shared one such picture and said,“It’s when our students start taking up these issues that we feel comforted. The idea of India will survive, despite the dark clouds now. The idea of India is a nuanced one. Not that of barbaric and homogenous entity that seeks to deny social justice and inclusive growth. All power to you and your struggle against violence and state terror”.