An insight into ancient scriptures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Gudi Sambaraalu presented ‘Sunaad’, an evening of ‘Mandukya Sant Vani’ by Tara Kini at Apollo Amphitheatre in the city recently. The Mandukya, one of the principal Upanishads, explains the significance of the syllable, A-U-M or Omkara, and how it connects to the three states of wakefulness, dream and dreamless sleep and the fourth state called Turiya, the supreme bliss, which underlies all the three as the witness.

For the audience, it was an opportunity to get insight into our ancient scriptures. Sunaad encompassed the rhyme of some of the important saints from the varied religious milieu of this diverse country of ours.

The 27 singers and four dancers provided the audience with the mystic, divine taste of ‘Sant Vani’, voices of saints that were rooted with spiritual wisdom.