Hyderabad Mayor inspects SRDP works at LB Nagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan conducted a surprise check of the ongoing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) project works here on Monday. The Mayor inspected flyovers, underpasses, grade separators in various parts of the city.

He visited various places in LB Nagar and Charminar zones and inspected the flyover at Nagole, Kamineni flyover, LB Nagar underpass, the Bairamalguda and Chandrayangutta flyovers. Rammohan instructed the contractors and officials to complete them at the earliest.

Further, he directed the officials to speed up the land acquisition process for the proposed projects.

Later, the Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected road repair works and footpaths under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Junction improvements and modern public toilets should be taken up immediately, he said.

MLA D Sudheer Reddy, GHMC Chief Engineer Sreedhar, Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy participated in the visit.