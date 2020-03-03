Ladies to lead from the front on the roads

Himajaa Indukuri By

HYDERABAD : Even as the world progresses ahead with a dizzying pace, women’s safety is one issue that seems to prevail continuously. To address this issue and make women’s commute easy and safe, the non-profit organisation Yoda Deethi (YoDee) announced the launch of their first women for women taxi service titled ‘Women on Wheels’ or Wow in collaboration with the government of Telangana and popular application ‘Easy commute’. The Easy Commute App is an intra city mobile base AC Bus Shuttle Service that was started to make commute easier for corporate employees.

Starting from the March 9, this plan will be put into action in various parts of the city. “In our attempt to bring empowerment to women, we have started the Wow initiative that will be launched officially on the March 8, which is the International Women’s day,” says Jyotsna Angara, director of the YoDee foundation. To add more value to the launch, an all women’s car rally and a treasure hunt will be held on March 8 and will be flagged off at Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society, Banjara Hills.

Women can easily avail and book these cabs through the Easy Commute App and this initiative primarily aims at providing safety along with providing livelihood for the weaker and uneducated section of women in and around the city. Another major reason is to encourage participation and inclusion on women in the transport sector, which has always been a male dominated sector.

“We have rigorously trained 36 women from different economic backgrounds for several months to be completely prepared for their roles. Apart from driving, the women drivers are also trained in areas like confidence building, basic etiquette, how to tackle road rage, self defense, first aid, Mechanical knowledge and communication skills. We want them to be completely ready for the world,” says the YoDee director.

Four women drivers, D Sharada, V Dhanalakshmi, M Soujanya and T Sharada, out of 36 women who were trained rigorously for well over several months will zoom into the service, announced Jyotsna. Besides driving they were trained in confidence building, road etiquette, self-defence, first aid, Small repairs, basic English and communication skills, topography of the city, Google map reading etc.

