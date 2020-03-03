‘The love of my listeners motivates me’

Aishwarya Yellepeddi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RJ Prateeka needs no introduction in the twin cities as she has become synonymous with FM Radio for more than a decade now with her inimitable Telangana accent. She was the first RJ who set this trend which continues even today. In an exclusive chit-chat with the The City Express, she spoke on her career, fame and success.

What is your mantra of keeping your listeners glued?

I don’t give gifts; I don’t give information or gyaan. I only see to it that my listeners have a smile on their faces when they listen to me. I took radio as a chance to make at least 50 persons happy every day.

What is the show you are currently doing?

I do a breakfast show, which has a prime-time slot of 7am to 11am, called Masth Mornings with Prateeka. It is known to be the skeleton of the entire station at Magic Fm 106.4, Vintu Maimarichipodam. It’s treated as a good cup of coffee which energizes people in the morning.

Do you see this as a sign of your success and stardom?

Yes, I started with a one-hour show and it became a hit. So we decided to extend it to two hours initially, and later to four hours. I can proudly say that the Telangana slang on radio became a rage through me. I started getting international calls from Australia, Amsterdam and the US, which was also a first for a local radio show.

What are the qualities required for an RJ?

People think anyone who is talkative can be an RJ, which is a false notion. It is very important to have a grip over what we talk. In the given two-minute talk time in between songs, we should entertain the listener, give some information, sound sensible and most importantly make sure that the listeners stay tuned. It takes fraction of a second for them to tune out if we don’t follow these things. RJing is all about being up-to-date and having a sound knowledge of current affairs. If I listen to my show, I should be able to enjoy it.

What motivates you?

The love of my listeners keeps me motivated. A man came with his BP reports saying that it was normal because of me. Another boy got a tattoo of my name. Why would somebody do that unless they look up to you? Once, I did a whole show to name a baby boy whose grandfather had called me just to share such a personal news with me. That’s where I realized my words are more than a show.



What makes radio relevant in the days of social media?

Before social media became popular people were curious to see the face of the RJ and they imagine a picture based on our voices and the only medium of communication was through a call to the shows. Now, with Instagram and Facebook taking over, they have multiple options to connect with me directly.

I see a huge difference and feel that communication has become stronger. Radio is evergreen and everything depends on the content. I feel it’s relevant as long as there is strong content.