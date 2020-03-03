Home Cities Hyderabad

‘The love of my listeners motivates me’

RJ Prateeka, who is well-known for her inimitable Telangana accent, speaks on her career, fame and success

Published: 03rd March 2020 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

RJ Prateeka

By Aishwarya Yellepeddi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  RJ Prateeka needs no introduction in the twin cities as she has become synonymous with FM Radio for more than a decade now with her inimitable Telangana accent. She was the first RJ who set this trend which continues even today. In an exclusive chit-chat with the The City Express, she spoke on her career, fame and success.

What is your mantra of keeping your listeners glued?
I don’t give gifts; I don’t give information or gyaan. I only see to it that my listeners have a smile on their faces when they listen to me. I took radio as a chance to make at least 50 persons happy every day. 

What is the show you are currently doing?
I do a breakfast show, which has a prime-time slot of 7am to 11am, called Masth Mornings with Prateeka. It is known to be the skeleton of the entire station at Magic Fm 106.4, Vintu Maimarichipodam. It’s treated as a good cup of coffee which energizes people in the morning.

Do you see this as a sign of your success and stardom?
Yes, I started with a one-hour show and it became a hit. So we decided to extend it to two hours initially, and later to four hours. I can proudly say that the Telangana slang on radio became a rage through me. I started getting international calls from Australia, Amsterdam and the US, which was also a first for a local radio show.

What are the qualities required for an RJ?
People think anyone who is talkative can be an RJ, which is a false notion. It is very important to have a grip over what we talk. In the given two-minute talk time in between songs, we should entertain the listener, give some information, sound sensible and most importantly make sure that the listeners stay tuned. It takes fraction of a second for them to tune out if we don’t follow these things. RJing is all about being up-to-date and having a sound knowledge of current affairs. If I listen to my show, I should be able to enjoy it.

What motivates you?
The love of my listeners keeps me motivated. A man came with his BP reports saying that it was normal because of me. Another boy got a tattoo of my name. Why would somebody do that unless they look up to you? Once, I did a whole show to name a baby boy whose grandfather had called me just to share such a personal news with me. That’s where I realized my words are more than a show.
 
What makes radio relevant in the days of social media? 
Before social media became popular people were curious to see the face of the RJ and they imagine a picture based on our voices and the only medium of communication was through a call to the shows. Now, with Instagram and Facebook taking over, they have multiple options to connect with me directly. 
I see a huge difference and feel that communication has become stronger. Radio is evergreen and everything depends on the content. I feel it’s relevant as long as there is strong content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJ Prateeka
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp