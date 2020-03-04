Home Cities Hyderabad

Abdul Kareem Tunda acquitted in 1998 bomb blast case

The Metropolitan Sessions Court in Nampally acquitted Abdul Kareem Tunda on Tuesday from all the charges filed against him in the bomb-blasts at various parts of the country.

1996 Sonipat bomb blasts convict Abdul Karim Tunda

1996 Sonipat bomb blasts convict Abdul Kareem Tunda (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Metropolitan Sessions Court in Nampally acquitted Abdul Kareem Tunda on Tuesday from all the charges filed against him in the bomb-blasts at various parts of the country. Tunda currently serves jail-term in Ghaziabad prison for his alleged involvement in bomb-blast cases that hit various parts of the country and making bombs.

He was arrested in 2013 from the Nepal-border while allegedly travelling to/from a terrorist camp. Soon after his arrest, the Hyderabad CCS police filed a case against him accusing him of masterminding a bomb blast at a Ganesh Pandal in 1998.

He was booked under Sections 120-B, 121,121 -A, 122, 153-A, 153-B, 420, 471, 436, 511, 428, 302 and 307 of IPC, Section 25 (1) of Arms Act, Section 4,5 and 6, of Explosives Substance Act, Section 12 of Passport Act, Section 3 (2)(A) and 14 of Foreigners Act. However, the court has acquitted him from all the charges. The court made this judgement after examining 12 witnesses and 18 documents pertaining to the case.

Speaking to Express, Tunda’s counsel Saifullah Khaled said: “Tunda was falsely implicated in the case. After verifying the merits of the case, the court has acquitted him. It was a split of the case. The prime accused persons were convicted before the trial of Tunda’s began in 2014.”

