Coronavirus fear has people take recourse to God in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Coronavirus scare has made people take recourse to God in Hyderabad. Special prayers are being offered to deities at many temples in and around the city.

At Chilkur Balaji temple, located on the outskirts of the city, the priests have regularly been reciting Apamarjana Stotram since February 4.

“From the first day onwards, we have been reciting the stotram, a dialogue between sages Dalbhya and Agasthya in Vishnu Dharmottara Purana, along with our regular pujas,” Chilkur Balaji head priest CS Rangarajan told Express.

He said that those ailing from the disease would be cured by reciting this stotram.

Meanwhile, Christians too offered prayers to God for the control of the spread of Coronavirus in the city.