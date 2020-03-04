Coronavirus scare forces Amit Shah to cancel Hyderabad visit for pro-CAA rally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coronavirus scare has thrown a spanner in the programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on March 15.

The BJP leader has decided against visiting Hyderabad to prevent massing of crowds for his public meeting which may not be wise in the wake of coronavirus scare.

He was originally scheduled to address a pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad.

BJP Telangana Chief spokesperson K Krsihnasagar Rao, in a statement, confirmed the postponement of the meeting.

Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year.



I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

