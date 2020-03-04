Home Cities Hyderabad

Curbs on travel lead to 300 per cent fall in cab rides at Hyderabad airport

These moves were brought in after a Uber/Ola driver fell sick after ferrying some mask-clad tourists who were on his cab.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Telangana recording its first Coronavirus case, cab services have taken a massive hit. The difference is especially noticeable at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)where usually, hundreds of cabs are parked, waiting for passengers.

However, on Tuesday, there was a 300 per cent decrease in the amount of rides each driver completed.

These were the statistics according to the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), an association body which works for the welfare of app-based aggregators.

Shaik Salahuddin, national general secretary of IFAT said, “On a regular day, a cab completes at least 15-20 trips in a day. However, on Tuesday each cab could get only five-six trips.”  The fall in the number of trips is due to the decrease in footfall at the airport. While outgoing passengers are opting out of their travel plans due to fear of Coronavirus, there has been a decrease in influx of passengers into the airport due to travel restrictions.

“The revenue that we were generating has already decreased. Now it is important for us to ensure the safety of our drivers,” Salahuddin said. A few days back, IFAT undertook a campaign to distribute around 200 masks to their drivers, and also apprised them of the various effects of Coronavirus. Apart from the masks, drivers were also advised to use camphor in the car.

These moves were brought in after a Uber/Ola driver fell sick after ferrying some mask-clad tourists who were on his cab. Following that, he spent a few days recuperating in his home, Salahuddin added.

Foiled plans
Decrease in footfalls at RGIA. Outgoing passengers cancel travel plans and fall in incoming lot due to travel restrictions. Cabbies run 5-6 trips as against the usual 15-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport IFAT RGIA
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp