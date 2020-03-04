Curbs on travel lead to 300 per cent fall in cab rides at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Telangana recording its first Coronavirus case, cab services have taken a massive hit. The difference is especially noticeable at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA)where usually, hundreds of cabs are parked, waiting for passengers.

However, on Tuesday, there was a 300 per cent decrease in the amount of rides each driver completed.

These were the statistics according to the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), an association body which works for the welfare of app-based aggregators.

Shaik Salahuddin, national general secretary of IFAT said, “On a regular day, a cab completes at least 15-20 trips in a day. However, on Tuesday each cab could get only five-six trips.” The fall in the number of trips is due to the decrease in footfall at the airport. While outgoing passengers are opting out of their travel plans due to fear of Coronavirus, there has been a decrease in influx of passengers into the airport due to travel restrictions.

“The revenue that we were generating has already decreased. Now it is important for us to ensure the safety of our drivers,” Salahuddin said. A few days back, IFAT undertook a campaign to distribute around 200 masks to their drivers, and also apprised them of the various effects of Coronavirus. Apart from the masks, drivers were also advised to use camphor in the car.

These moves were brought in after a Uber/Ola driver fell sick after ferrying some mask-clad tourists who were on his cab. Following that, he spent a few days recuperating in his home, Salahuddin added.

