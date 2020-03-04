Home Cities Hyderabad

No carrot, all stick approach

Dr Akula Sridhar did his PhD in katte samu, a traditional folk martial art form, and desires to popularise it all over the world.
 

Published: 04th March 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

He conducts free training classes at Hyderabad and other districts across Telangana, in places such as Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, etc.

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was once performed across rural Telangana at all major events and festivities, before slowly fading away. Now, with the efforts of Dr Akula Sridhar, katte samu art form is making a comeback and regaining its lost glory. A native of 8 Incline Colony of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, Sridhar completed his MA in folk arts, and later on, pursued MPhil and PhD. Interestingly, he is the first ever individual to do a PhD at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University on the topic ‘Karra samu pradarshana paddhatulu – vishleshana’ across the Telugu speaking states.

Who can practise it, and what are its benefits? Sridhar tells, “Katte samu is not affiliated to any religion, caste or creed. It is a pure folk art form. Anybody, regardless of their age, gender, religion, or caste is welcome to learn and practice. A person practising this form will be alert at all times, and will have supreme confidence in himself / herself. It results in an increase in memory and concentration, helps a person to stay physically fit, improves hand-eye coordination skills, situational awareness skills, boosts confidence levels and more.”

As they say, some of our most creative years are from our childhood. It was the same with Sridhar. “My father Akula Suraiah was an artiste and a bodybuilder. I was first introduced to katte samu by Kantiposham master when I was studying in Class VI. Since then, I got hooked on to it,” he says. On his life-changing event, Sridhar shares, “In 2013, I was given my first big break by Male Srinivas Reddy, MD of Krishna Sindhuri’s Sankalpa – House of Fine Arts at Kukatpally in the city. In 2017, I gave my first solo performance on katte samu at Ravindra Bharathi. In the same year, I gave a performance along with 50 women at Sankalpa in the city. Observing my skills, Mamidi Harikrishna IAS, director of Department of Language & Culture, Telangana government encouraged me and provided guidance on taking the art form further. I am here today because of them,” he points out.

Recently, on February 21, during Sivaratri celebrations, Sridhar performed the first-ever katte samu dance performance at Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple in Vemulawada. He conducts free training classes at Hyderabad and other districts across Telangana, in places such as Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, etc. Classes would be held for one month, 45 days and three months. The most recent batch had begun on December 20, 2019, and ended on February 13. The next batch would start from April.Sridhar is full of praise for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying, “I appreciate the initiatives being taken by Telangana government in promoting art forms such as perini, oggu dolu, and katte samu.”
The 40-year-old artiste has his goals clearly laid out, and ends on the note, “Today, Yoga is celebrated all over the world. My aim is to take katte samu to similar levels and see that more and more people embrace it as a way of improving fitness and staying healthy.” — Shyam Yadagiri  shyam@newindianexpress.com @shyamyadagiri
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Akula Sridhar katte samu
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp