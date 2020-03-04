Now, you can rejuvenate your earlobes

Dr Chytra V Anand By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many of us like fancy dangling earrings, not just do they add to the vibrancy of the outfit but also add a kind of grace which smaller earrings are usually not able to. The lop side, however, is that the bigger the earring, the greater the pressure on the earlobe. The usual solution to this lies in wearing studs or other variants of such smaller earrings.

However, the usual subtle and sometimes borderline bland look that comes with it doesn’t suit everyone’s taste. The consequence of this is an excess strain on the earlobes which eventually results in either the earring hole getting enlarged or the lobe sagging in general.

This eventually gives the ear a saggy appearance and in some cases, even the pain that comes along becomes a cause for great inconvenience. Thanks to advancements in cosmetology though, ear lobe rejuvenation is now a possibility and what makes this advancement even better is the fact that both the surgical as well as non-surgical options are available.

Non-surgical procedure

This procedure involves the use of fillers to add volume to the otherwise fatigued earlobe tissues. The fillers add volume to the region making it plump and smoother. This additional cushioning provided to the earlobe tissues not just improves the look, but also allows these tissues to recuperate easily and faster due to the support thus provided. However, non-surgical procedures are best suited for less to medium damage. In case a cut has resulted in the skin or the skin puncture has increased enough, it wouldn’t be able to achieve the desired results. The effect of this procedure lasts anywhere from eight to 10 months.

Surgical procedure

The fact that the earlobe has less blood tissues than the rest of the body makes this procedure pretty easy and comfortable. The surgical procedure involves usage of sutures to tie up the tissues together. Special cosmetic sutures are used for this procedure to ensure faster healing . This procedure can be of great assistance when the level of damage done is significant or beyond the scope of a simple non-surgical procedure.The results of this procedure are, just like any other surgical procedure meant to last life long till of course a new set of damage isn’t done.

Though we have mentioned the specific case of earlobe damage by the use of earrings, some people might not be very happy with the shape and appearance of their earlobe in general too. For such people, non-surgical procedure would more than suffice.(The author is a dermatologist)