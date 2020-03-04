‘Women in Tech’ to be celebrated in IIIT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IIIT-Hyderabad’s annual R&D showcase will take place this weekend on March 7 and 8. The two-day event is an opportunity for the general public to interact with faculty and students and understand their work in more tangible forms through demos, prototypes and presentations in keeping with the institute’s endeavour to promote applied research that benefits society.

Currently in its 19th edition, the event attracts more than 3,000 visitors from research, academia, media and industry. There will be over 200 demos, models and posters for visitors to browse through. March 8, which is Women’s Day, is being celebrated as a ‘Women in Tech’ day, honouring women from academia, research, industry and start-ups, who can be role models to students. Women leaders will take the stage with inaugural talks, panel discussion, roundtable brainstorming and interactive sessions with the students.