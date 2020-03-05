Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus scare: Ravi Colony resembles a ghost town

On Wednesday, the four family members of the COVID-19 infected techie were discharged from Gandhi Hospital after the test results reportedly came out negative.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 10:13 AM

Mahindra Hills at Ravi Colony deserted after the first patient in Telangana who lived there was found infected with COVID-19. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the doors and windows of houses at Ravi Colony in Mahendra Hills remained shut on Wednesday. While most of the residents of Ravi Colony have temporarily shifted to their friends or relatives’ houses, a few residents from the neighbouring colonies have also left their houses.

“We have sent the family members back home after keeping them at the hospital for one day for observation. The family members will have to stay at home in isolation and under observation till the next 14 days. Until then, a small team of medical practitioners will be sent to their home for a regular check,” said G Sreenivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana.

According to the neighbours of the techie, his family has temporarily shifted to their relative’s home.
“After they were tested negative, they did not come back home fearing that the virus could still have persisted in the household objects. They have shifted to their relative’s house,” said Lohita, a resident of Ravi Colony.

“In panic, the residents of Ravi Colony at Mahendra Hills are also taking precautionary measures. Most of them have temporarily shifted to their friends/relatives’ houses,” said Sudheer Kumar, another resident of the colony.

This apart, other residents in the neighbouring colonies were seen wearing masks and gloves as a precautionary measure. “The GHMC is conducting cleaning operations and are fumigating the area. As a precautionary measure, we are also maintaining hygiene and are avoiding close contact with people in general,” Sudheer said.

