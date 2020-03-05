Stars and their many quirks

Murali Krishna CH By

In the showbiz, a random stroke of luck gets you fame, but often it’s the hard work and talent that makes you what you are. Whether you are a megastar or a superstar, you still tend to have a small quirk that makes you believe in your luck quotient. A random look at the bevy of stars from Telugu cinema, who follow some secret yet strange beliefs to continue their success streak. We take a look:

Pray for the success

Late producer D Ramanaidu’s favourite shrine was Tirumala and he used to visit the Lord’s abode with the first copy of his film before travelling to Vijayawada to watch it with the masses. After his death, his elder son Suresh Babu has been continuing the tradition. Like Ramanaidu, producers Dil Raju make it a point to offer prayers at the Balaji temple before the release of their films.

Balayya’s manual

Balakrishna begins the shooting of his new film with an action sequence choreographed by stunt master duo Ram-Lakshman. The actor also changes his make up assistant before the shoot of his films begins.

Sentiment booster

Nagarjuna is an ardent devotee of Shirdi Sai Baba. He makes it a point to visit Baba’s temple located at Panjagutta before the release of his film, albeit secretly in the wee hours. He offered prayers and meditated at the temple steps when his father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao was ailing. It was after taking his suggestion that Mahesh Babu started visiting the divine shrine of Sai Baba in Shirdi at least once a year. What’s more interesting is that the superstar also has a sacred orange thread tied on the wrist of his right hand.

Blockbuster beard

After directing his second film, K Raghavendra Rao has developed the habit of not shaving his beard from the first day of the shoot of his new film. He visits Tirumala only after the shoot is done, and then shaves his beard. He’s also known for his obsession with throwing fruits or flowers at the waist of his leading ladies while picturising some of his chartbuster songs. The veteran also makes it a point to have his post-nominals (BA degree) listed on the title credits of his films. Interestingly, Rao’s disciple and director SS Rajamouli and director VN Aditya too follow the veteran and opt for a no-shave look until the completion of their films.

An exception

Music composer Mani Sharma doesn’t attend the audio release functions of his films. In his career spanning over two decades, he has made an exception only once as he made his presence felt at the music release of Devadas (2018) after his producer C Ashwini Dutt urged him.

Handle with ‘car’e

Whenever actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu steps out, she always reverses her car first and then steers ahead quickly. Actor Jr NTR has an obsession with the number 9999, which he inherited from his late grandfather and legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR). The 36-year-old actor owns an impressive line-up of cars and all of them have the same number, 9999. Quite interestingly, he has created his Twitter handle as ‘tarak9999’.

White is right

Chiranjeevi believes that his films attract good luck if there’s a rain song in them. He continued this habit until Tagore. He always prefers a white trouser to wear at least once in one of the songs of his films. Like Chiru, Kajal Aggarwal likes wearing a white costume for the opening scene of her films and this has become a sentiment for her post the success of Magadheera.

Treading the sacred path

Actor Samantha Akkineni has made it a yearly tradition to visit Lord Balaji’s abode Tirumala on foot. The 32-year-old actor climbed 3,500 steps from Alipiri to Tirumala shrine to offer prayers to the lord ahead of the release of her recent outings Majili and Oh Baby. She visited Tirumala after the release of her latest film Jaanu.

The Super‘stitious’ star

Mahesh Babu doesn’t attend the muhurat (launch) of his films and makes sure that all his movies have three-letter titles. He also pays a visit to the dargahs in Ajmer Sherif and Ameenpeer before the release of his films. He also ensures his movies are released in Sudarshan 35 mm, RTC X Roads and tries to visit the theatre on the first day to watch the movie with the masses.

Beach bonding

Director Puri Jagannadh has a quirky habit of writing all his scripts on the beach of Pattaya (Thailand). He pays two visits to the city -- once to get the scenes in order and the other time to write the dialogue version. He also ensures that either a scene or a song from his films is shot there. Like Puri, veteran director Vamsi has the sentiment of shooting his films on the banks of the river Godavari.

