Complaint lodged for posting abusive content on KTR’s son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police have wrote to the Instagram management to remove objectionable content posted by miscreants against IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s son Himanshu.

Following the police directions, the social media management removed the content.According to the police, one Sai Yadav lodged a complaint with the police stating that Chouhan, an user of Instagram, posted objectionable and abusive content on social media defaming Himanshu. Acting on the complaint, the police have wrote to Instragram authority and removed the content. Based on IP address, the police have initiated action in identifying the accused.