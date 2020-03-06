Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad techies opt for work from home

The fear of a suspected COVID-19 case continued to create panic among thousands of IT professionals on Thursday leading to they opting for work-from-home option.

Published: 06th March 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A worker spraying disinfectant at Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad on Thursday

A worker spraying disinfectant at Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fear of a suspected COVID-19 case continued to create panic among thousands of IT professionals on Thursday leading to they opting for work-from-home option.

Even those living in areas like Gachibowli, Financial District, Waverock and Kothaguda are concerned despite they not being connected to the DSM employee, who is a suspected COVID-19 case, as they are apprehensive that their own colleagues, who are back in the city from their recent international visits, could be carriers of the virus.

The government officials on Thursday evening confirmed that the said suspected case was tested negative and the fear of the virus spreading was unfounded. However, early on Thursday morning, when the status of the case was still unknown, several teams forced their managements to take up fumigation and disinfectant activities in offices.

The managements of IT companies were themselves keen on taking preventive measures like supplying masks to employees who were dissatisfied with them not doing enough to isolate the foreign returnees. At Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace where the DSM employee was said to be a suspected case, other companies mailed to employees the list of the steps taken by the management and IT Park in disinfecting the places. They encouraged them to report to work, but many employees wanted to resume work only on Monday when more clarity emerged about the situation.

One such mail read, “The Telangana Government has assured there is nothing to worry about. Apart from fumigation, we have also placed hand sanitisers at the entrance and reception. Your safety is our concern. When all safety measures have been taken, we need you to come to work.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad techies work from home
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp