Hyderabad techies opt for work from home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fear of a suspected COVID-19 case continued to create panic among thousands of IT professionals on Thursday leading to they opting for work-from-home option.

Even those living in areas like Gachibowli, Financial District, Waverock and Kothaguda are concerned despite they not being connected to the DSM employee, who is a suspected COVID-19 case, as they are apprehensive that their own colleagues, who are back in the city from their recent international visits, could be carriers of the virus.

The government officials on Thursday evening confirmed that the said suspected case was tested negative and the fear of the virus spreading was unfounded. However, early on Thursday morning, when the status of the case was still unknown, several teams forced their managements to take up fumigation and disinfectant activities in offices.

The managements of IT companies were themselves keen on taking preventive measures like supplying masks to employees who were dissatisfied with them not doing enough to isolate the foreign returnees. At Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace where the DSM employee was said to be a suspected case, other companies mailed to employees the list of the steps taken by the management and IT Park in disinfecting the places. They encouraged them to report to work, but many employees wanted to resume work only on Monday when more clarity emerged about the situation.

One such mail read, “The Telangana Government has assured there is nothing to worry about. Apart from fumigation, we have also placed hand sanitisers at the entrance and reception. Your safety is our concern. When all safety measures have been taken, we need you to come to work.”