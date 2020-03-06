University of Hyderabad student gets selected to top five varsities
The five universities to which she got selected are Emory University, University of Virginia, University of Connecticut, University of Oklahoma and Louisiana State University.
Published: 06th March 2020 10:58 AM | Last Updated: 06th March 2020 10:58 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A mathematical science student of University of Hyderabad, Shilpi Mandal, achieved the feat of getting selected for PhD programme in five sought-after universitites in the USA. In fact, all the five universities are ranked within the global top-500 universities in the world.The five universities to which she got selected are Emory University, University of Virginia, University of Connecticut, University of Oklahoma and Louisiana State University.