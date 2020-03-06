University of Hyderabad student gets selected to top five varsities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mathematical science student of University of Hyderabad, Shilpi Mandal, achieved the feat of getting selected for PhD programme in five sought-after universitites in the USA. In fact, all the five universities are ranked within the global top-500 universities in the world.The five universities to which she got selected are Emory University, University of Virginia, University of Connecticut, University of Oklahoma and Louisiana State University.