Hyderabad is very conducive for US investments: Representative Joel Reifman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: US Consul General Joel Reifman on Friday said that Telangana is the most progressive State in India with business-friendly initiatives and Hyderabad is the most conducive for US investments.

Reifman who was speaking at an event, “India -US Relations: Taking the Strategic Partnership Forward”, organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCII) also said that the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India and his friendship with Prime Minister Narender Modi would make US-India relations stronger.

Reifman further talked about the upcoming consulate in Gachibowli. He said: “We are going to have our biggest consular office in India at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. It will be bigger than Mumbai and will come up in the next 18 months with 54 visa processing windows as opposed to the existing 16. We are investing 300 million USD for the same.”

However, he said that there were business-related issues which he hoped would be resolved soon. “We have certain business issues with respect to trade deficit and market access, and I am hopeful it will be resolved soon given the friendly atmosphere between the two countries. The US -India trade stood at 142 BillionUSD last year and I am hopeful it will increase further manifolds in future,” Reifman added.

Karunendra S. Jasti, President, FTCCI said: “The relations between the two countries have never been as good as they are now and this interactive meet is timely, ,after the memorable visit of Trump.”