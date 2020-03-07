Hyderabad police organise SHE Run at Charminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police and SHE teams jointly conducted 5k and 2k runs at Charminar on Friday for creating awareness among women in utilising the services of SHE teams during emergency situations in view of the International Women’s Day.

The ”SHE Run” was inaugurated by Home Minister Mohamood Ali and Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister said that the State government is giving utmost priority to the safety of women and SHE teams have been formed for redressing women-related issues.

Lauding the police officials for the good performance of SHE teams, he further stated that the police have taken stern action on miscreants indulged in harassing women.