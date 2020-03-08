Congress MLAs march towards KT Rama Rao's farmhouse in Hyderabad, detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed for sometime at Gachibowli on Saturday when Congress MLAs were detained by Cyberabad police while they were trying to head towards IT Minister KT Rama Rao's farmhouse.

After being denied permission to raise the issue of KTR’s farmhouse in the Assembly, all the Congress MLAs marched towards the farmhouse at Narsingi under Rangareddy district. However, they were detained by police.

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy has claimed that the farmhouse, with over 1 lakh sq ft built in area spread over 25 acre, was in violation of GO 111 which objects construction around Himayat Sagar lake. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the Chief Minister has forced the Speaker to suspend them for trying to raise the farmhouse issue.