Hyderabad IT firms to follow standard operating protocol to avoid coronavirus panic

HYDERABAD: Key decisions including developing a standard operating protocol (SOP) for IT companies on how to handle matters if they have a suspected COVID-19 case was discussed during a meeting between IT sector stakeholders and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, IT industry leaders said that a coordination committee had been formed involving the State Health Department, IT Department, GHMC, SCSC, HYSEA, and Cyberabad Police.

The SOP would help in guiding the person with COVID-19 symptoms as well as other people in the vicinity. It would also have instructions on how to communicate the issue to neighbouring occupants in the building and contacting building management for further action.

Other decisions taken by the committee include providing IT companies with a list of private hospitals who have agreed to do initial screening and provide isolation facilities if needed. An awareness poster, specifically for IT employees, is also on the anvil.

IT companies reported that 'attendance was quite normal and that it is "business as usual" across their facilities in Hyderabad. Shankar Rao, Director Preventive Health at Fever Hospital addressed the gathering and emphasised that masks including N-95 masks are not required to be worn by those who are healthy.

Eatala visits Coronavirus patient

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited 24-year-old techie, the first and lone COVID-19 affected patient in the State. He was spotted wearing the complete personal protection equipment while going into the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital. Dr Ramesh Reddy, DME, said, “We are providing symptomatic treatment to the patient and he has responded well to it. He spoke to the patient in the ward via cellphone.”