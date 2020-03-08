Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad IT firms to follow standard operating protocol to avoid coronavirus panic

The SOP would help in guiding the person with COVID-19 symptoms as well as other people in the vicinity.

Published: 08th March 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A worker spraying disinfectant at Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad on Thursday

A worker spraying disinfectant at Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad on Thursday. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Key decisions including developing a standard operating protocol (SOP) for IT companies on how to handle matters if they have a suspected COVID-19 case was discussed during a meeting between IT sector stakeholders and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, IT industry leaders said that a coordination committee had been formed involving the State Health Department, IT Department, GHMC, SCSC, HYSEA, and Cyberabad Police. 

The SOP would help in guiding the person with COVID-19 symptoms as well as other people in the vicinity. It would also have instructions on how to communicate the issue to neighbouring occupants in the building and contacting building management for further action. 

Other decisions taken by the committee include providing IT companies with a list of private hospitals who have agreed to do initial screening and provide isolation facilities if needed. An awareness poster, specifically for IT employees, is also on the anvil. 

IT companies reported that 'attendance was quite normal and that it is "business as usual" across their facilities in Hyderabad. Shankar Rao, Director Preventive Health at Fever Hospital addressed the gathering and emphasised that masks including N-95 masks are not required to be worn by those who are healthy. 

Eatala visits Coronavirus patient

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited 24-year-old techie, the first and lone COVID-19 affected patient in the State. He was spotted wearing the complete personal protection equipment while going into the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital. Dr Ramesh Reddy, DME, said, “We are providing symptomatic treatment to the patient and he has responded well to it. He spoke to the patient in the ward via cellphone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virus Coronavirus Hyderabad coronavirus Cyberabad Police VC Sajjanar
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp