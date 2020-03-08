Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC seeks detailed report from GHMC on Jawahar Nagar dumpyard

The court termed the alternative spots - Pyaranagar, Khanapur and Lakdaram villages - identified by the GHMC for Jawahar Nagar dumpyard as unviable options.

Jawahar Nagar dumpyard

Jawahar Nagar dumpyard. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the report filed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner on Jawahar Nagar dumpyard at Medchal as vague, a division bench of the Telangana High Court directed the official to file a detailed affidavit indicating the time period required for the GHMC to deal with waste disposal, particularly at Jawahar Nagar.

The bench also wanted details on the implementation of solid waste management rules and finding alternative sites for waste treatment in the report. "None of the three locations -- Pyaranagar, Khanapur and Lakdaram villages -- identified by the GHMC for establishing a treatment and waste disposal facility is either in its possession or are viable options. Therefore, the mere identification of sites becomes meaningless," the bench observed.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was passing this order recently in a PIL which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the High Court by Colonel Sitamraju, a resident of the city, who said that the foul smell emanating from Jawahar Nagar dumpyard was making the life of the residents of Sainikpuri, Kapra, Yapral and the surrounding areas miserable.

In pursuant of an earlier direction of the court, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar had filed an affidavit in the court stating that the Corporation has identified three locations around the city for establishing a treatment and waste disposal facility, but could not take possession of any of them for various reasons.

He said about 152 acres of land at Pyaranagar in Gummadidala mandal has been handed over to the GHMC and a request letter has been addressed to the State Principal Chief Conservator of Forest for letting them use two acres of land towards laying an approach road. The officer’s approval for the same has been awaited. 

As for Khanapur in Talakondapally mandal, Ranga Reddy district collector has accorded permission to mandal tahsildar for handing over the government land of about 42 acres, but the physical possession of the same is yet to be given to the GHMC.

 With regard to Lakdaram in Patancheru mandal, alienation proposal for about 150 acres was submitted to Sangareddy district collector, but the proposal was deferred as the said land was earlier allotted to Rajiv Swagruha Corporation. Given this, a new site would be identified for the purpose.

After perusing the contents of the affidavit, the bench found that the State-level advisory body, which was constituted in July 2017 to monitor the solid waste management system, has met only on two occasions. Besides, steps indicated by the GHMC for implementing solid waste management rules were ‘absolutely vague’, the bench said.

As for the State-level committee meetings meant for monitoring the implementation of solid waste management rules in Telangana, the bench said minutes of the meetings were being filed with no fruitful purpose, except to misguide the court. The bench directed the Commissioner to file a more detailed affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to March 31 for further hearing.

