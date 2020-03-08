Yes Bank moratorium: Hyderabad customers go on pins and needles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yes Bank users in the city have been in a tizzy ever since the bank was placed under moratorium by the Central government. On Saturday, hundreds of account-holders queued up outside Yes Bank branches in the city to withdraw their money.

Although the bank had put out a notice claiming that the account-holders could withdraw cash within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000 using all channels, including online portals, the services had stopped working.

Account-holders say that all the online services, such as Google Pay, and ATM services has been non-functional since Thursday midnight. Depositors, even on Saturday, could not use their ATM cards or make payments online.

"Whenever I come to the bank, there are very few people inside. But now it feels like we have entered a free food stall near a railway station. I have never seen so much rush here," said A Niranjan, an account-holder at Yes Bank, Somajiguda. Meanwhile, the RBI has assured depositors that their interest would be fully protected and that there was no need to panic.