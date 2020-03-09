Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya admitted in hospital at Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Governor and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderaguda here on Monday morning, after he complained of pain in the chest.

Dattatreya had participated in some programmes at Sangareddy in outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday and even called on Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on the ocassion of International Women's Day.

On Monday, he was at home in Hyderabad when he complained of chest pain, following which his family members rushed him to the hospital. More details are awaited regarding his health condition.