Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya dismisses health concerns after hospitalisation

The former Union Minister Bandaru was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderaguda here on Monday morning, after he complained of pain in the chest.

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya is seen coming out from Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda after his health check up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderaguda, apparently after he complained of chest pain, on Monday morning.

The former Union minister, however, dispelled concerns over his health. Speaking to the media, after he was discharged from the hospital in the afternoon, he said he is completely fit and healthy. "I was just a little stressed and it was long time since I had a medical check up, so I visited the hospital. The doctors inquired about my health and advised me to take rest. I do not have any issues, like blood pressure or diabetes," a beaming Dattatreya said.

Dattatreya had a busy day on Sunday when participated in some programmes at Sangareddy in outskirts of Hyderabad and also called on Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

On Monday he was at his Hyderabad residence when he felt some kind of stress and his family members rushed him to the hospital.

Comments

