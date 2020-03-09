Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 10,000 crore funds allocated in state Budget for Hyderabad

As per the assessment of the State government, it requires Rs 50,000 crore to develop Hyderabad, but as a first step towards ensuring this, Rs 10,000 crore was earmarked for the same.

Published: 09th March 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Charminar

Charminar in Hyderabad (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, a huge amount of Rs 10,000 crore was allocated for the development of Hyderabad in the Budget. As per the assessment of the State government, it requires Rs 50,000 crore to develop Hyderabad, but as a first step towards ensuring this, Rs 10,000 crore was earmarked for the same.

In a press release, IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said the funds would be used for Musi riverfront development besides taking up development work for providing basic amenities in and around Hyderabad. “With an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, the development of Hyderabad could be accelerated,” Rama Rao said.

“It is because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s commitment that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation and other major projects are completed as per the schedule. Hyderabad too will be developed into a global city in the next four years,” the Minister said. 

The city has already been attracting investments, while international companies have been establishing their offices here. Once better basic amenities and other facilities were provided using the latest funds, Hyderabad would become one of the most sought-after cities for all needs, Rama Rao said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Budget Hyderabad development KT Rama Rao Hyderabad Budget
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp