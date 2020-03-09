Rs 10,000 crore funds allocated in state Budget for Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, a huge amount of Rs 10,000 crore was allocated for the development of Hyderabad in the Budget. As per the assessment of the State government, it requires Rs 50,000 crore to develop Hyderabad, but as a first step towards ensuring this, Rs 10,000 crore was earmarked for the same.

In a press release, IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said the funds would be used for Musi riverfront development besides taking up development work for providing basic amenities in and around Hyderabad. “With an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, the development of Hyderabad could be accelerated,” Rama Rao said.

“It is because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s commitment that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation and other major projects are completed as per the schedule. Hyderabad too will be developed into a global city in the next four years,” the Minister said.

The city has already been attracting investments, while international companies have been establishing their offices here. Once better basic amenities and other facilities were provided using the latest funds, Hyderabad would become one of the most sought-after cities for all needs, Rama Rao said.