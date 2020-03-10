Early polls to GHMC is unlikely: Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said it was unlikely that there would be early elections to GHMC and that there was no discussion either on that score. The Mayor was speaking at an event in the city where the corporators and Mayor thanked the Chief Minister for the bumper allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the city in 2020-21 budget.

There has been a buzz that the elections to the municipal corporation were on the cards because of large allocation of funds in the Budget. But the Mayor scotched all rumours saying that the Municipal Act does not allow holding of early elections. At the meeting with the corporators, the Mayor poured milk over CM KCR’s portrait and said the allocation would help in the systematic development of the city.

These funds would be the first installment in a 5-year period, Rs 50,000 crore would be allocated for Hyderabad agglomeration. "With this Budget, the government is seeking to make a Master Plan for Hyderabad," said Rammohan. He further said the government is planning to develop the Musi catchment area.