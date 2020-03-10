Home Cities Hyderabad

Green Warriors win big in Hyderabad environment event

The awards recognised innovative and effective practices to conserve and manage natural resources in their premises and to create awareness about the environment in younger minds.

Divine Miss Earth India 2019 Ms. Tejaswini Manogna presents the awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Students from Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka walked away with Wonderla Environment & Energy Conservation Awards – 2019 on Saturday.

Awards were presented to the winners by Divine Miss Earth India 2019 Ms. Tejaswini Manogna in the presence of Wonderla Holidays Director Arun K Chittilappilly, President, Sivadas M and Park Head, Madhusudhan Gutta at the event held in the amusement park.

The awards recognised innovative and effective practices to conserve and manage natural resources in their premises and to create awareness about the environment in younger minds and encourage them to ‘Go Green’. Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul, Hyderabad was the first prize winner and received Rs 50,000.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School, Hyderabad and V.S. St John’s Hr Sec School, Krishna Dist shared the second position and were awarded Rs 25,000 each. Bhashyam Blooms Boys Residential School (Hyderabad) Appa Public School (Kalaburagi) and Viswasanthi English Medium High School (Krishna Dist) who shared the third position were awarded a cash prize.

From innovative usage of solar power to solutions to plastic, the students came up with several innovations to prove that they are the green warriors in this war against pollution. 

