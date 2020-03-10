Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderaabd exhibition celebrates womanhood through art

As the world celebrated Women's Day, artist Narsimha Goud Rollu’s exhibition Mahilothsavam ongoing at Salar Jung Museum celebrates womanhood through photograph-like artworks.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Narsimha Goud Rollu's painting of a tribal woman

Narsimha Goud Rollu's painting of a tribal woman.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Have you seen the erstwhile First Lady of the United States of America decked up in rustic silver jewellery of Telangana which matches the flowers adorning her pretty head? She’s wearing a bottu as well. In another frame, she’s this traditional lady of Lambada tribe, and then a Kashmiri village girl decked up in blooms and traditional trinkets.

In another set, the two Obama daughters pose as Radha and Krishna. No, this is not a photo shoot for a top glossy magazine. It’s someone’s imagination – an artist’s, who has brought Michelle Obama on the canvas as a rural woman of the state.

These are Narsimha Goud Rollu’s artworks which feature not just her but Barack Obama, the erstwhile President of the USA, as well. And other than these two not-so-ordinary paintings, he has painted several other artworks on canvas depicting the life and times in the TS.

These works are part of the exhibition titled Mahilothsavam ongoing at Salar Jung Museum which celebrates womanhood through photograph-like artworks. As of now, he’s conducted three solo exhibitions at various places. Born into a family of farmers at Shadnagar, he took to painting quite early.

He shares, "I began drawing and painting on canvas during school days. I was enchanted with European style artworks and glanced at them for hours whenever I had a chance to take a look at them."

That’s how most of his paintings have this beautiful texture and finesse that one sees in old classics. Not only this the luminescence in the opuses are remarkable as if the source of light is always there, but is hidden from the eye of the one, who is seeing it.

And as a result of this, the colours appear brighter, photograph-like giving the entire work a natural appeal without the force or movement of an artist’s brush. The exhibition is on till March 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salar Jung Museum Hyderabad museum Hyderabad art exhibition
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp