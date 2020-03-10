Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport wins 'Best Environment and Ambience' awards

The award trophy will be conferred during the ASQ awards ceremony to be held during the third ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, in Krakow, Poland in September 2020.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) won its first ever Best Airport by Size and Region’ and first ever ‘Best Airport in Environment & Ambience by Size awards on Monday, by the coveted Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Departures Awards, in Asia-Pacific region for 2019.

The award trophy will be conferred during the ASQ awards ceremony to be held during the third ACI Customer Experience Global Summit, in Krakow, Poland in September 2020.

Speaking on this recognition, SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, "We feel honoured that our passengers have chosen us as the Best Airport in the annual ASQ survey 2019 conducted by ACI. This milestone echoes the rigour and teamwork of our stakeholders including DGCA, CISF, BCAS, AAI, immigration, customs, airlines; our employees and all business partners / vendors, who are working at the airport towards a common goal to serve our customers. We are also thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support."

He further said, "While we are expanding to build a future-ready airport doubling our capacity, we are also sensitive towards the environment and the ambience of the airport. ACI has recognized this fact as well and honoured us with the best environment and ambience by size in our category. We have also recently been certified by ACI as a carbon neutral (Level 3+, neutrality) airport, a feat which we have achieved thrice in a row."

