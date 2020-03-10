Showers cool the city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various parts of the city received light showers on Monday evening, bringing down the temperatures, as cloudy skies prevailed and weather turned pleasant. The India Meteorological Department, in its forecast, said light to moderate rains or thundershowers would occur at isolated places across the State in the coming two days.

According to the IMD meteorologists, a trough runs from Marathawada to south Tamil Nadu along Telangana, attracting moisture-bearing winds, resulting in rains in isolated places in the State.

Light to moderate rains and thundershowers were also recorded in some other parts of the State on Monday, including in Ranga Reddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Asifabad and Adilabad districts. Bejjur in Asifabad district recorded 52.5mm rainfall, the highest in the State on Monday.