By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Tuesday, as many as 54 people were sent to the prison in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits in Hyderabad for the offence of drunk driving.

These people were found guilty by courts and were sent to jail for a varying duration ranging from a day to 29 days.

Over and above this, nearly `3.83 lakh was collected in form of fine from the 184 offenders for the month.

Predominantly they were all two-wheeler riders.