HMWS&SB plans to draw more water from Krishna project

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With main drinking water sources like Singur, Manjira, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs going dry ahead of summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is contemplating to draw water from the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Project (KDWSP) beyond the designed capacity from Phase II and III to Greater Hyderabad. During the summer months the demand for drinking water may increase manifold in the city.

The water board is planning to instal an additional pumping motor each in Phase II and III of Krishna project where 2,200 mm dia pipeline has been laid from Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) offtake canal to water treatment plant at Kodanadapur. Each motor would have a capacity to draw additional 14-15 MGD of water. If two pumping motors are installed, it would facilitate the water board to draw up to 30 MGD of water, according to officials.

As there are chances to draw additional water beyond the designed capacity from these two phases, the Water Board would hire consultants to prepare and submit detailed feasibility report for augmenting additional drawl to ultimate capacity of raw water required from SLBC offtake canal to WTP at Kodanadapur from the existing 2,200 mm raw water gravity mains for Krishna Phase-II and III to treat and pump ultimate capacity on each phase.

In the light of drinking water sources going dry a few years ago, the water board is mostly dependent on drawing water from two lifeline sources through Akkampally (270-272 MGD) and through Yellampally (168 MGD).

Presently, the water board is supplying 410 MGD of water to Greater Hyderabad as against the demand of 650 MGD.Though the design capacity of KDWSP Phase II and III is 90 MGD, there is a possibility to draw additional 14-15 MGD each by installing additional pump motors.

The water board has invited proposals for providing consultancy services to study and provide detailed feasibility to draw ultimate capacity (beyond designed capacity of 410 MLD) of treated water to Greater Hyderabad from KDWSP Phase-II and III systems.