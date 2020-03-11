Hyderabad police detain man for spreading fake news regarding CAA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cyber crime police have reportedly detained Rehmat Shareef for circulating fake news on WhatsApp, intending to create communal disharmony. With the help of technical evidence, the city police traced the accused in less than 48 hours.

After the Citizen’s (Amendment) Act was enacted, there were rumours and fake news being spread on the social media.

Earlier, Anjani Kumar in a tweet had said, “Hyd police have traced the origin of the fake news which was circulated on WhatsApp to create communal issue. The suspect will be arrested in few hrs. I convey gratitude to those who have helped us to trace this person within 48 hours. Pl don’t forward any sensational msg. [SIC].”